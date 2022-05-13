If you are a user Epic Games Store and you have not yet put your hand to the appreciated Prey from Arkane Studiosthere is some great news for you!

The Epic store has made Prey available for free and it will be until May 19th.

In addition to the base game, the add-on is also available Mooncrash. This content will put you “against overwhelming forces to escape from a secret TranStar moon base where the enemies you encounter, the dangers you face, the objectives you must complete and the loot you can earn change with each game. With changing environments as dangerous as they are dynamic, Prey’s Mooncrash campaign is a fun and endlessly replayable challenge that can challenge even the most experienced players“.

In addition to Prey, Epic Game Store offers Jotun: Valhalla Edition and Redout: Enhanced Edition for free.

For the uninitiated, in Prey you will wake up aboard Talos I, a space station that orbits the Moon in the year 2032. You will be the main object of an experiment that aims to change humanity forever.

“The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens who are now hunting you. As you delve into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you’ll need to survive using the tools found on the station: your intelligence, weapons and incredible skills. The fate of Talos I and all the crew is in your hands“, reads the official description.

Source: Epic Games Store.