Ghostwire: Tokyo and the free game available starting from 5pm today on Epic Games Store: this was reported by the well-known leaker billbil-kun, who in this case said he was absolutely certain of his prediction.

Capable of exceeding 6 million players, Ghostwire: Tokyo puts us in command of a boy who ends up the victim of a supernatural event in the center of Tokyo, but is saved by the spirit of an occult detective who gives him special powers to stop the invasion of the ghosts.

Where the leak is confirmed, download the game it will be very simple: you simply have to visit the Ghostwire: Tokyo page on the Epic Games Storeclick on the “get” button after logging in with your credentials and follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is complete.