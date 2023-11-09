Like every Thursday, Epic Games Store has announced the new free games arriving next week: Earthlock and Surviving the Aftermath.
As recently revealed as part of the trial he sees Epic Games versus GoogleEpic Games Store does not yet produce profits and its objective for now is growth: a strategy that the store tries to pursue also and above all by giving away titles.
Earthlock
Developed by a Norwegian team, Earthlock comes in the form of a Japanese style RPGin which we will find ourselves visiting the wonderful world of Umbra in an attempt to save it from a dark force that could destroy it.
A mission that is far from simple, but one that we will be able to complete thanks to one amazing cast of characterseach equipped with different abilities and able to face any opponent by performing highly spectacular maneuvers.
Would you like to know more? Here is our review of Earthlock.
Surviving the Aftermath
Set in a post-apocalyptic worldSurviving the Aftermath challenges us to survive in a scenario where resources are severely limited and we will therefore have to do our best to find them and use them in the best possible way, protecting our people and creating fortified shelters.
Our objective in the game will be precisely to create and manage a colony in an attempt to make it prosper, erect different buildings, guard against natural disasters that threaten our safety and recruit specialists who can help us in this endeavor.
All against the backdrop of a procedurally generated settingalways different and divided between factions often fighting each other.
