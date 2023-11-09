Like every Thursday, Epic Games Store has announced the new free games arriving next week: Earthlock and Surviving the Aftermath.

Epic Games Store announced what the free games available to platform users starting from November 16, 2023: in this case we are talking about Earthlock and Surviving the Aftermath. As recently revealed as part of the trial he sees Epic Games versus GoogleEpic Games Store does not yet produce profits and its objective for now is growth: a strategy that the store tries to pursue also and above all by giving away titles.

Earthlock An official Earthlock artwork Developed by a Norwegian team, Earthlock comes in the form of a Japanese style RPGin which we will find ourselves visiting the wonderful world of Umbra in an attempt to save it from a dark force that could destroy it. A mission that is far from simple, but one that we will be able to complete thanks to one amazing cast of characterseach equipped with different abilities and able to face any opponent by performing highly spectacular maneuvers. Would you like to know more? Here is our review of Earthlock.