Today is Thursday and that means one thing: the new ones are available free PC games from the Epic Games Store. Free video games March 30, 2023 are two: Tunche and The Silent Age. Let’s see all the details on these two titles, including the download link.

You can as always find the games on this page of the Epic Games Store, or directly through the official Epic Games launcher. The games are available until April 6, 2023, but once claimed and associated with your account, they will be yours forever, at no cost.

The first free game on the Epic Games Store is The Silent Age, a post-apocalyptic point-and-click adventure. Taking advantage of time travel we will have to find out what happened to humanity, disappeared from the Earth. The ultimate goal is to save the world from extinction. The recommended requirements are as follows:

Operating System: Windows XP Service Pack 3 or newer

Processor: 2.4GHz Intel i3 or higher

Memory: 4GB RAM

Video Card: 2048MB NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M

DirectX: Version 9.0

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Memory: 4 GB of available space

The Silent Age

The second free game on the Epic Games Store is Tunches: A side-scrolling roguelite action game. We’ll have to help Rumi and his friends discover the truth behind Tunche’s actions and bring peace to the Amazon. You can play alone or with friends, using five different characters with unique abilities. The minimum requirements are:

Operating system: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core2 Duo E8400 3.0GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 6000+ 3.0GHz

Memory: 4GB RAM

Video Card: Geforce 9600 GT or AMD HD 3870 512MB

Memory: 5GB of available space





Tunches

Tell us, what do you think of the free games on the Epic Games Store on March 30, 2023?