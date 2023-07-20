Epic Games Store announced what will be the free games that users of the digital platform will be able to download from July 27, 2023: these are Homeworld Remastered Collection and Severed Steel.

Homeworld Remastered Collection is precisely the remastered version of the first two episodes of the classic space turn-based strategy, in which we will be able to control an entire fleet and face a campaign made up of thirty missions in single player.

Updated not only in graphics but also in terms of interface and mechanics, in order to offer a gameplay appropriate to the timesthe games included in the Homeworld Remastered Collection are further enhanced by a remastered soundtrack and dialogue re-recorded by the original actors.

That’s not all: the package also includes the original Homeworld and Homeworld 2.