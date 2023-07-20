Epic Games Store announced what will be the free games that users of the digital platform will be able to download from July 27, 2023: these are Homeworld Remastered Collection and Severed Steel.
Homeworld Remastered Collection is precisely the remastered version of the first two episodes of the classic space turn-based strategy, in which we will be able to control an entire fleet and face a campaign made up of thirty missions in single player.
Updated not only in graphics but also in terms of interface and mechanics, in order to offer a gameplay appropriate to the timesthe games included in the Homeworld Remastered Collection are further enhanced by a remastered soundtrack and dialogue re-recorded by the original actors.
That’s not all: the package also includes the original Homeworld and Homeworld 2.
Severed Steel
Severed Steel is one instead first person shooter characterized by a particularly fluid and fast gameplay, in which we will have to face groups of enemies within completely destructible voxel scenarios.
Alongside Steel, an infallible one-armed sniper, we will have to face increasingly difficult challenges, to be solved only with the ammunition we have and without the possibility of reloading, thus planning every action to be lethal and precise.
