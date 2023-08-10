The digital shop for PC Epic Games Store has officially announced what will be the free games redeemable by all its users starting from August 17, 2023: these are Black Book and Dodo Peak. While we wait for yet another gift from the Epic Games store, we can download today’s free games, August 10, 2023, namely the excellent strategic Europa Universalis IV and Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You, which simulates a global control system in which the goal is to spy on citizens. You can download them until 16.59 on August 17th.

Black Book An image from Black Book Black Book is an adventure game with RPG elements in which, as a young sorceress, you have to fight against creatures from Slavic mythology. The combat system it is card based and there are also puzzles to solve and quests to complete. One of the main features of the game is the ability to control certain demons by giving them orders. See also Elden Ring boss beaten with an actual banana