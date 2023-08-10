Epic Games Store has officially announced which free games will be redeemable starting Thursday, August 17, 2023.
The digital shop for PC Epic Games Store has officially announced what will be the free games redeemable by all its users starting from August 17, 2023: these are Black Book and Dodo Peak.
While we wait for yet another gift from the Epic Games store, we can download today’s free games, August 10, 2023, namely the excellent strategic Europa Universalis IV and Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You, which simulates a global control system in which the goal is to spy on citizens. You can download them until 16.59 on August 17th.
Black Book
Black Book is an adventure game with RPG elements in which, as a young sorceress, you have to fight against creatures from Slavic mythology.
The combat system it is card based and there are also puzzles to solve and quests to complete. One of the main features of the game is the ability to control certain demons by giving them orders.
Dodo Peak
Dodo Peak is a fun arcade game that is very reminiscent of the arcade classic Q*Bert. The player will take on the role of a dodo who must go in search of some missing chicks. To find them he will have to face dangerous mountains.
The developers, Moving Pieces, are the same as the recent one Shoulders of Giants, a nice 3D action. Which shares a taste for the classics with Dodo Peak.
#Epic #Games #Store #free #games #August #officially #announced
Leave a Reply