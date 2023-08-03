The free games that will be available to users of the Epic Games Store starting August 10, 2023 have been officially announced: here’s what it’s about.
Epic Games Store has officially announced what will be the free games available to users of the digital platform from August 10, 2023: these are Europa Universalis IV and Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You.
In the meantime, as per tradition, today’s free games, 3 August 2023, have been made available, namely the original card battler Loop Hero and the colorful tower defense Bloons TD 6, downloadable until 17.00 on 10 August.
Europa Universalis IV
Developed by the experts of Paradox Interactive, Europa Universalis IV will see us build a real empire, assigning us the command of a nation that we will have the task of guiding over the centuries in an attempt to make it grow and become increasingly influential.
The game, equipped with a truly multifaceted and profound simulation system, will put us in front of increasingly complex strategic challenges, diplomatic and commercial opportunities to be seized on the fly and exploratory phases in which we will be able to discover the world around us, forging alliances or declaring war on hostile countries.
More details in our review of Europa Universalis IV.
Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You
Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You instead it presents itself as a somewhat voyeuristic adventure, in which we will have to take control of various detection systems in order to identify those responsible for some ruthless acts of terrorism.
We will therefore find ourselves accessing databases and private files through a powerful government structure, the Orwell system, which sees and hears everything, effectively spying on people in order to maintain order: but at what price?
