Epic Games Store announced what will be the free games that users of the digital platform will be able to download from April 27, 2023: These are Breathedge and Poker Club. In the meantime, you can download today’s free games.

Breathedge is a roguelike-style survival set in space, to be exact inside an interstellar junkyard: under the command of a lost heroic astronaut, we will have to reveal a conspiracy and save a princess while trying to stay alive.

By collecting resources and using simple tools we will be able to create objects useful for completing the mission, repair damaged mechanisms and maybe even an entire fully functional space station with all the comforts. More details in our Breathedge review.

Poker Club is instead a particularly realistic and detailed poker simulation, even equipped with ray tracing graphics and a very rich structure, which includes over ten different Texas Hold’em tournament modes, thus lending itself to professionals of the game as well as novices .

Dealing with multiple variations of the classic rules, we will be able to play online to challenge other users, join a club, obtain rewards, unlock achievements, grow the team and, in general, become ace of the PCC Poker Tour, going from clandestine games to big events with sumptuous jackpots up for grabs.