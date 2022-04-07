Epic Games Store announced what the free games PCs available for redemption from April 14, 2022that is in exactly one week: XCOM 2 and Insurmountable.

XCOM 2 is one of the most acclaimed strategists of all time, a sequel to XCOM: Enemy Unknown, a reboot of the series curated by Firaxis.

The Earth has changed: it has been twenty years since world leaders signed an unconditional surrender with alien forces. XCOM, the planet’s last line of defense, have been decimated and dispersed. Now, in XCOM 2, aliens rule Earth and build glittering cities, seemingly promising a bright future for our species, while in reality hiding a sinister plan and eliminating anyone who opposes their new order.

Only those who live on the edge of the world have a minimum of freedom. This is where a force gathers once again to defend humanity. On the run and defying all odds, the remaining XCOM forces must find a way to ignite global resistance and eliminate the aliens once and for all.

Both games will be available starting at 5pm next Thursday. As always, you will have a week to add them to your Epic Games Store library, so as to own them forever at no cost.

Insurmountable it’s a roguelike where you have to climb procedurally generated mountains. Developed by ByteRockers’ Games it seems to be an original and certainly interesting title.





Insurmountable is an adventure roguelike game where permanent death in which you will have to overcome huge mountains. Thanks to procedurally created environments, each climb will be different from the other. Make sure your climber’s vital values ​​don’t reach the critical threshold for him to stay alive.

All of this will be made even more difficult by a dynamic weather system, changes between day and night, and a variety of randomly generated events that you can never predict the outcome. Your every decision matters. Because it could be the last.

Do you like the free PC games that the Epic Games Store is giving away next week? Would you have preferred anything else? Tell us yours. In the meantime, however, go and download the ones available starting today.