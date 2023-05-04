Punctual as always at 5pm every Thursday i have been announced free games for PC’sEpic Games Store of next week. Apparently it’s just one, but in reality it’s a bundle with three packages for a single game. fromMay 11, 2023 you can then download the free The Sims 4 Bundle, which includes Jungle Adventure, Luxury Party and Fashion Street packs.

Consider that The Sims 4 has been free-to-play for months now, so you will have no difficulty accessing the content. Having said that, let’s briefly see the contents of the individual packages:

Jungle adventure is a real expansion that allows you to send your Sims on an adventure in the Selvadorada region, full of vegetation and exotic places to visit. “Dress up your Sims in signature outfits ranging from colorfully patterned suits to durable, jungle-appropriate clothing! With their own hiking gear, Sims will be ready for danger as they delve into the jungle to discover hidden ponds, artifact sites and ancient ruins. Watch out for natural obstacles and pitfalls, from deadly bees to poisonous spiders, that will cause your Sims to stay alert!”

Luxury partieson the other hand, is a pack of objects that allows you to organize VIP parties, while Fashion Street is a kit of clothes and objects dedicated to street fashion.

What do you think of the free games coming to the Epic Games Store next week? Let us know in the comments.

