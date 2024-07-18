Don’t even think about it, you will only have one week to add them to your library . Once you do, they are yours forever and you can download and play them whenever you want.

This week free games given to the masses by Epic Games Store there are two of them. So, from today, July 18th, you can redeem and download Arcade Paradise and Maid of Sker and live happy that you have contributed to the cause of backlog lengthening.

Games of the week

Arcade Paradise is essentially an arcade simulator. The player takes on the role of Ashley, who finds herself having to manage the family laundry. What’s more boring? We’re in the 90s, after all, and it’s certainly possible to do something better, like transforming it into an arcade, filling it with coin ops and pinball machines, attracting more and more customers and experiencing first-hand the stories told by those cabinets, so cumbersome and at the same time fascinating. Will ours succeed in becoming the queen of the arcades? Consider that it will be possible to play the titles that we add to the room, which replicate some of the classics of the era represented.

One of the coin ops present in the game

Maid of Sker is instead a first-person survival horror set in a remote hotel around which revolve some decidedly macabre stories, linked to English folklore. Will we be able to face an enemy that seems to have come out of the worst nightmares? Set in 1898 and inspired by the disturbing story by Elisabeth Williams, Maid of Sker is the story of a family empire fueled by every possible infamy.

Cultists have a macabre taste

