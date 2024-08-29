You will be able to redeem them within a week, that is from today until 4:59pm on Thursday 22nd August . Once done, they will be added to your library and will be yours forever, just as if you had purchased them.

Like every Thursday afternoon, Epic Games Store has made available some new free games for all users. Specifically, the gifts of the August 29th I am Fallout Classic Collection and Wild Card Football .

Discover the new free games on the Epic Games Store

Let’s start from FalloutCollectiona collection that includes three great classics of the RPG series, namely Fallout, Fallout 2 and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steeloriginally released between 1997 and 2001. If you’ve only played the games in the series from Bethesda’s new era, you’re in for a very different experience than you’re used to (but definitely worth a try), as the first two games featured an isometric view and turn-based combat. Brotherhood of Steel, on the other hand, focuses on tactical combat and strategy, with NPC interactions that are much more limited than the series’ norm. You can redeem the Fallout Collection on the Epic Games Store at this address.

An Alien Field Invasion in Wild Card Football

Moving on to a completely different genre, Wild Card Football is an over-the-top arcade football game where two teams of 7 players face off on the field. Thanks to the Wild Card system, you can activate power-ups and use abilities that break the standard rules of this sport, such as shields and magic attacks. As if that weren’t enough, during the matches anything can happen, from tornadoes that wipe out players on the field to a UFO invasion. You can redeem Wild Card Football on the Epic Games Store at this address.

