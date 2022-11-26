Epic Games Store will offer free games every daystarting from the middle December 2022thus relaunching the initiative of the advent Calendar that we have seen in recent years: the well-known French leaker billbil-kun reports it, now accustomed to anticipating this type of announcement.

A few hours after the reveal of the free games on December 1, the Epic Games Store could therefore formalize the Christmas promotion which in 2019 saw the online store give away twelve titles, which rose to fifteen in 2020 and 2021.

billbil-kun was unable to provide any at your place precise, for the moment, but he said that the new Epic Games Store advent calendar will take place between December 15 and January 10. According to these timings, an announcement could arrive between now and the next few days.

Offering free games is one particularly aggressive strategywhich Epic Games obviously could not afford to implement if it did not have the huge sums deriving from the international success of Fortnite.