Epic Games Store announced what the free game available to users of the digital platform starting from October 5, 2023: Godlike Burger, the cartoon adventure in which we will be asked to prepare the best burgers in the universe.

Made by Liquid Pug, Godlike Burger will see us manage a very particular restaurant in space, a fixed destination for travelers of all kinds who, however, do not suspect what fate might await them inside your famous establishment.

In fact, if aliens arrive in droves during the day to taste our delicious burgers, it will be up to us to ensure that they cannot leave and instead end up in our freezer, succulent raw material to be ground up to create the best dishes in the galaxy.