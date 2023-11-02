Thursday is an unmissable event for fans of free games which never hurt, with Epic Games Store which announced next week’s one, available to all users of the platform starting from November 9, 2023 : Golden Light.

Golden Light it’s a very special roguelike prop hunt survival-horror shooter (as it is defined by the developers themselves), full of situations bordering on the crazy, starting with the protagonist who eats weapons to use them. Playable alone or in cooperative mode, it is set in the Meat Zone, where objects hunt the protagonist.

Golden Light’s features include procedurally generated levels, procedurally generated weapons, procedurally generated horror elements, a talking bicycle, a guy in a talking bathroom, and lots of things to throw and eat, such as a bat head, a corrupted fetus, a fish head, fat lips, a meat apple and much more!

While you wait for the new game, why don’t you download Golden Light, this week’s gift? You won’t regret it, even if it’s definitely crazy.