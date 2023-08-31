The was announced free game which will be available to users of theEpic Games Store starting at 17.00 on September 7, 2023: in this case it is Spelldrifter, the interesting tactical RPG by Free Range Games.

Originally released in 2019, Spelldrifter offers a hybrid experience, which aims to put together the typical mechanics of strategic RPGs and the classic deck building of card battlers.

Engaged in turn-based battles characterized by a considerable depth, we will have to make the best use of the resources at our disposal as well as the time and space that will be granted to us from time to time, looking for an advantage over our opponents.