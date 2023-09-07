And now available The free game reserved for users ofEpic Games Store for today, September 7, 2023. As announced last week, it is the interesting strategic RPG Spelldrifter.
Downloading it is very simple: all you have to do is visit the Spelldrifter page on the Epic Games Storeclick on the “get” button, if necessary log in with your credentials and follow the instructions on the screen until the operation is complete.
At that point the title developed by Free Range Games it will become part of your library foreverwhich means that you can download and install it whenever you want, always for free.
Spelldrifter details
Spelldrifter is a hybrid experience, aiming to blend the best elements of tactical RPGs and card battlers. The result is a really interesting hybrid, in which we’ll find ourselves exploring scenarios full of pitfalls, moving around and attacking enemies based on the cards in our deck.
The original approach of the Tick System created for Spelldrifter intertwines the shifts in a single timeline, and once we understand how this system works we will be able to obtain substantial advantages over our opponents.
