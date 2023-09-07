And now available The free game reserved for users ofEpic Games Store for today, September 7, 2023. As announced last week, it is the interesting strategic RPG Spelldrifter.

Downloading it is very simple: all you have to do is visit the Spelldrifter page on the Epic Games Storeclick on the “get” button, if necessary log in with your credentials and follow the instructions on the screen until the operation is complete.

At that point the title developed by Free Range Games it will become part of your library foreverwhich means that you can download and install it whenever you want, always for free.