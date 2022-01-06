It is now available on Epic Games Store the free game today, Thursday 6 January 2022. As announced last week, the title in question is Gods Will Fall, an action RPG with a dark fantasy setting created by Clever Beans and published by Deep Silver.

You can redeem the free game of the Epic Games Store of January 6, 2022 from the dedicated page of Gods Will Fall, which you can reach at this address.

Alternatively, you can start the Epic Games launcher and access the store directly from there. You will have until 4:59 pm next Thursday, or January 13th, to redeem the game. Once done, it will be added to your library forever, with no limitations whatsoever, just as if you had purchased it.

Gods Will Fall, the new free game from the Epic Games Store

Gods Will Fall is an action adventure with RPG mechanics in which we will experience the adventures of eight warriors who try to free humanity from the clutches of the gods, facing legions of beasts and other dangers that lurk in the realms. If you want to know more, we recommend that you read our Gods Will Fall review.

Below, the official description of Gods Will Fall:

“For millennia, the gods have dominated humanity mercilessly. Devoted to cruelty and suffering, they claim to be served and worshiped blindly through an oath of loyalty from every man, woman and child. Those who refuse to submit to their will. they are doomed to a slow and painful death. ”



“Experience the ferocious ordeals of an adventurous group of warriors in their desperate attempt to wrest humanity from the merciless clutches of the gods. After suffering the ferocity of the kingdom of the gods for too long, every man and woman can wield a weapon is now called to join you to form a clan of 8 Celtic survivors and face the legions of terrifying beasts and servants who dwell in the hell realms of the gods. Every decision you make will lead to personal narrative development. Achieve success and you can. witness the birth of new legends. Fail and you will see only lives turn to dust. “

Hereinafter i minimum and recommended requirements by Gods Will Fall:

Minimum

Operating system : Windows 10 x64

: Windows 10 x64 Processor : Intel Core i5 or AMD equivalent

: Intel Core i5 or AMD equivalent GPU : GTX 460 or AMD equivalent

: GTX 460 or AMD equivalent Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Storage space : 7 GB

: 7 GB DirectX: Version II

Recommended