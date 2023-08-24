And now available The free game for users ofEpic Games Store of today, August 24, 2023: as announced last week, it is the interesting strategic Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak.
How to download it? Well, it’s very simple: just visit the Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak page on the Epic Games Storeclick on the “get” button, log in with your data and follow the instructions on the screen until the operation is complete.
At that point the game will become part of yours bookshelf forever, which means you can download and install it whenever you want. In the meantime, the free game has also been announced which will be available starting at 17.00 on 31 August 2023.
A thoroughbred strategist
As you may have read in our review of Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, the title developed by Blackbird Interactive boasts great soliditya campaign consisting of thirteen beautiful missions, an engaging soundtrack and a beautiful design for the units.
In short, it is a decidedly recommended experience if you are a fan of the Homeworld series and want to try your hand at a chapter that may not be very long but is certainly fascinating.
