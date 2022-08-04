Epic Games announced the free game of the Epic Games Store which will be available from11 August 2022. PC players will be able to claim Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3.

It is a strange one cooking game in which we have to prepare recipes, cook, serve and manage a traveling kiosk, preparing hundreds of different dishes in a particular setting that sees us inside a 2042 America devastated by war.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3 is a stressful but in some ways relaxing cooking game. This is a further evolution on the particular formula that made the previous ones famous, with even more contents, recipes and challenges to complete.

Hit the streets in this massive sequel to the Cook, Serve, Delicious series! which has sold millions of copies worldwide, where you travel across the United States to participate in the Iron Cook Foodtruck Championships alongside your trusty robot crew, Whisk and Clever.

In Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3 we find ourselves working in a food kiosk within a new narrative-based campaign, set in an America of 2042 drastically changed by the war.

Cook, Serve, Delicious 3, an image of the game

We will therefore have to cook hundreds of different dishes, including many new features in the series, on hundreds of levels in a new game structure that has been completely revisited to offer fast action or allow you to take it easy, thanks to the new Chill Mode that can be activated or deactivated everytime!

