Like every Thursday, also today 5 October 2023 Epic Games Store he made his available free game of the week, for all store users. In this case it is a truly particular title: Godlike Burgerwhere you have to serve excellent burgers to customers, made with the customers themselves.

How to download it? It’s very simple: all you have to do is visit the Godlike Burger page on the Epic Games Store, log in with your credentials, click on the “get” button and follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is complete. Of course, you must have a valid, unrestricted account to add the game to your library.