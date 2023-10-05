Like every Thursday, also today 5 October 2023 Epic Games Store he made his available free game of the week, for all store users. In this case it is a truly particular title: Godlike Burgerwhere you have to serve excellent burgers to customers, made with the customers themselves.
How to download it? It’s very simple: all you have to do is visit the Godlike Burger page on the Epic Games Store, log in with your credentials, click on the “get” button and follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is complete. Of course, you must have a valid, unrestricted account to add the game to your library.
Godlike Burger
Developed by Liquid Pug, Godlike Burger asks us to manage a galactic restaurant, crossroads of the species that inhabit the entire universe. In addition to serving delicious sandwiches, the protagonist will have to poison and kill customers in a creative way, but without attracting attention. During the day you can serve sandwiches, obtain living ingredients and manage the restaurant. At night you will have to update it, stock up and prepare the sauces.
The gameplay it is also made up of missions to carry out, aliens to discover, and progress to be made in the culinary field. After all, the perfect ground coffee requires a little love and dedication!
