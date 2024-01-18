And now available The free game reserved for users ofEpic Games Store for today, January 18, 2024: as revealed last week, this is the retro-style platformer LOVE.

Strongly characterized by graphics that pay homage to the era of 8-bit systemsthe title developed by Fred Wood features “precision” gameplay, in which we will be asked to pass through sixteen levels that become more complex and full of pitfalls unscathed.

Accompanied by an original soundtrack by James Bennet, we will be able to try our hand at the campaign or fall back on an Arcade mode designed for those who want a greater challenge, or opt for Unlimited Mode if we need to simply relax.