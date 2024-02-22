As per tradition, the games in question will be redeemable on the Epic Games Store from 5pm next Thursday. You can do it directly from the store client or by visiting this address .

It was announced on free game for PC's Epic Games Store next week. From the February 29, 2024 you can download Aerial_Knight's Never Yield for free.

Aerial_Knight's Never Yield

Aerial_Knight's Never Yield is a genre video game 3D runner reminiscent of endless runners, set in a futuristic version of Detroit. The protagonist is Wally, a man who has recovered a treasure stolen from his family, which gives him special abilities that he will have to exploit to overcome the various obstacles on the path and complete the levels. The game has an interesting, ever-evolving plot and an original soundtrack, created by artists from Detroit.

On Steam it was generally well received by users, while in our review of Aerial_Knight's Never Yield we criticized the lack of variety of the offer which fails to excite the player.

What do you think of the free game arriving on the Epic Games Store next week? Let us know in the comments.

If you haven't downloaded it yet, here is the free PC game available from today, February 22, on the Epic Games Store.