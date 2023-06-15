Like every Thursday for some years now, Epic Games Store announced the new free game of next week, i.e. the one redeemable from June 22, 2023 for a whole week. This is theHunter: Call of the Wild from Expansive Worlds. In addition to the game, a content pack will also be given for Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms, a D&D-themed management strategy game.

As the title suggests, theHunter: Call of the Wild is a hunting simulator, considered one of the best exponents of its genre.

In theHunter: Call of the Wild the player is invited to explore a vast and living open world, full of evocative atmospheres and admire the incredible beauty of animals of various species, reproduced in minute detail. The experience aims to be as relaxing and immersive as possible in its own way.

There official description he tells us that “The reserves, created with extreme care and attention, will allow you to visit different areas of the world with their rich biomes.”

The content pack for Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is called Wulfgar’s Legends of Renown, will be exclusive to Epic Games and will include:

Unlocks the following Champions: Regis (Position 2), Artemis (Position 3), Pwent (Position 5), Catti-brie (Position 7), and Wulfgar (Position 10)

Exclusive skin: Mythic Jarlaxle

Exclusive pet: Chopper the Ax Beak

Regis Chests: 16 Regis Gold Chests with guaranteed 2 Shiny Equipment Cards

Artemis Chests: 16 Artemis Gold Chests with guaranteed 2 Shiny Equipment Cards

Pwent Chests: 16 Pwent Gold Chests with 2 Guaranteed Shiny Equipment Cards

Catti-brie Chests: 16 Gold Catti-brie Chests with 2 Guaranteed Shiny Equipment Cards

Wulfgar Chests: 16 Wulfgar Gold Chests with 2 Guaranteed Shiny Equipment Cards

Two power-up potions lasting one week: 1 Gem Hunter potion and 1 Gold Hunter potion

If you want other details, read our review of theHunter: Call of the Wild. While you’re at it, head over to download this week’s Epic Games Store gifts.