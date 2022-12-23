Epic Games Store has released the now customary “wrapping paper” with clear clues about what will be the free game available to users tomorrow, December 24th: the logo you see is that of the Metro series.

Epic Games Store, clues for tomorrow’s free game

Of course, it will be necessary to understand a which episode exactly you are referring to: Metro Exodus? Considering that it is Christmas Eve, we favor this hypothesis, but it is also possible that the gift is actually the Redux collection of the first two chapters.

In any case we are talking about excellent titles: the entire saga developed by 4A Games, inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovskyknows how to give great emotions and particularly solid shooter mechanics, as well as obviously all the atmosphere of the disturbing post-apocalyptic scenario of Metro.

Metro Exodus (here the review) breaks the mold a bit compared to the previous episodes, prompting us to come out in the hope of being able to lead an exodus that takes our characters to a safe place, away from mutants and radiation.

In the meantime, today’s free game, December 23, has been officially confirmed: it is Encased, the classic isometric RPG developed by Dark Crystal Games.