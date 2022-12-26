FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch and the free game available on Epic Games Store for today, December 26, 2022as part of the daily gift initiative that Epic Games organized again this year at Christmas.

Even for today’s game, some clues could have been drawn from the symbols visible on the wrapping paper that covered the title until a few minutes ago and in fact someone had already predicted the arrival of the title in question.

We are therefore dealing with FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch, a rather recent title and therefore certainly welcome as a post-Christmas gift.

Carry out the downloadsas usual, is very simple: just visit the free games page on the Epic Game Store, click on the FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch banner and then on the “Get” button, naturally logging into the platform with your credentials. At that point the title will enter our library and will remain there forever.

Developed by TiGames and published by BiliBili, the game in question is decidedly particular, starting from its protagonist, an anthropomorphic and somewhat armored rabbit, engaged in a mission to fight a robot army. You can get to know him better in our FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch review.

The protagonist of the game is Rayton, a fighting rabbit returning from a devastating war that the city of Torch City fought against the invading army of the Robotic Legion, losing disastrously. He now roams the city streets in style cyberpunks living from day to day, until he finds himself having to go back into action.

The arrest of a friend sets in motion the events of FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch, but behind this we will discover numerous backstories related to the management of power in the city and the new oppressive regime that has been established there, progressively increasing the level of the challenge .