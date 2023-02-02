The was announced free game for PC’sEpic Games Store of next week. From the February 9, 2023 you can download Recipe for Disaster for free.

Recipe for Disaster is a management game in which players are called upon to take over the reins of a restaurant, in an attempt to make it successful. We should manage both the kitchen and the dining room, the staff, customize the menu according to customer needs and take care of all aspects of the competitive restaurant business, well aware that the line between a successful establishment and a disaster is thinner of what it seems.

Recipe for Disaster

“Recipe for Disaster is a management game that challenges you to create and manage a successful restaurant. Whether it’s turning the tide of failing establishments in predefined scenarios or bringing your vision to life in the free play mode, you’ll need to design with care restaurants, hire and manage staff, customize menus and experiment with ingredients to create delicious new dishes that will leave your customers speechless. Sounds like a dream, doesn’t it? But it isn’t.”

“Finding your way in the fast-paced, stressful world of restaurants is anything but simple. Ultimately, this industry is built on people; and making everyone happy, motivated, and satisfied is nothing short of a miracle! Serious character flaws and a severe lack of skills in your team could interrupt the flow of service, while the fickle attitude and peculiar tastes of your customers could get between you and the important positive review scores you could receive.



“With consistency, smart management, and a great deal of compromise, your restaurant will grow, opening up to new opportunities and challenges as you draw more customers, health inspectors, and food critics through your front door. Expand yours. headquarters, improve staff, and walk the fine line between gastronomic glory and restaurant ruin.”

What do you think of the free game coming to the Epic Games Store next week? Let us know in the comments.

If you haven’t downloaded them yet, here are the free PC games available today, February 2, 2023, on the Epic Games Store.