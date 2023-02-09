Epic Games Store made available The free game of today’s day, February 9, 2023: as you know, it is the colorful cooking simulator Recipe for Disaster. You can download it from now until 17.00 on February 16, when it will be replaced by the next free title.

As usual, carry out the downloads it’s very simple: just visit the Recipe for Disaster page on the Epic Games Store and click on the “get” button, log in using your credentials and finally follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is complete. At that point the game will become part of our library forever.

Developed by Dapper Penguin Studios, Recipe for Disaster will see us managing a restaurant in all its aspects, from hiring staff to composing the menus, finally passing through the actual kitchen, in order to get the place back on track and bring it to the success.

“Finding your way in the fast-paced and stressful world of restaurants is anything but simple,” reads the official synopsis, however. “At the end of the day, this industry is built on people; and making everyone happy, motivated, and satisfied is nothing short of a miracle!”

“Serious character flaws and a serious lack of skills in your team could interrupt the flow of service, while the mercurial attitude and peculiar tastes of your customers could get between you and the significant positive review scores you could receive.”

“With consistency, smart management, and a great deal of compromise, your restaurant will grow, opening up to new opportunities and challenges as you draw more and more customers, health inspectors, and food critics to walk through your front door.”