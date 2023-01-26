Epic Games Store has unveiled what are next week’s free games, namely del February 2, 2023. It’s about City of Gangsters and Dishonored: Death of the Outsiderwho will remain available for seven games.

City of Gangsters is a criminal empire management game in which you have to “create a new criminal organization and develop a fully functional money making machine. Set up clandestine drug stores and illegal distilleries. Manage production chains and resource distribution. Smuggle goods from outside the city and bribe the police to turn a blind eye. Build a powerful gang and keep the competition at bay. Eliminate your rivals and control the entire city, but most importantly, keep making big money.”

here are the recommended requirements for City of Gangsters:

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel i7/i9 or AMD Ryzen

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video Card: NVidia GeForce 10 Series, AMD RX Series

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 1 GB of available space

City of Gangsters

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is a standalone adventure in the Dishonored series. We will be the supernatural assassin Billie Lurk, reunited with her old mentor Daud to carry out the greatest assassination ever conceived. The game always offers brutal combat, unique powers to act in stealth and well-crafted levels.

here are the Recommended requirements for Dishonored: Death of the Outsider:

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel i7-4770 (4 cores) / AMD FX-8350 (8 cores)

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video Card: NVidia GTX 1060 6GB/ AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB

Memory: 32GB of available space





Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Here are the free games available today on the Epic Games Store.