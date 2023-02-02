They are now available on Epic Games Store the free games on Thursday February 2, 2023. As announced last week, the titles in question are Dishonored: The Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters.

You can redeem the free games from the Epic Games Store of the data from their dedicated pages. From here you can reach the one in Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and from here that of City of Gangsters.

Alternatively, you can launch the Epic Games launcher and access the store directly from there. You have until 16:59 next Thursday, i.e. February 9, 2023, to claim your games. Once you do, they will be added to your library forever, with no restrictions whatsoever, just as if you had purchased them.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is a standalone expansion to the second installment of the Arkane series. In this adventure we will take on the role of the assassin Billie Lurk who will have the task of carrying out the greatest murder ever conceived, with the help of mentor Daud. If you want to know more, here is our review.

“You play as Billie Lurk, also known as Meagan Foster, once one of Dunwall’s most notorious hit men. Reunite with your old mentor, the legendary assassin Daud, to carry out the greatest murder ever conceived – to kill the Outer, a divine figure whom Billie and Daud hold responsible for the empire’s darkest times. Venture to the worst corners of Karnaca to unravel the mystery of the Outer and its origins. Face deadly adversaries, ancient powers, and difficult decisions that will change forever the world around you.”



“Building upon Dishonored 2’s signature gameplay and graphical style, Death of the Outsider features all the hallmarks of the series, including a brutal combat system, unique level setting, and an immersive story that changes as you play. of your choices.Intriguing characters and fast-paced action make Death of the Outsider the ideal starting point for those new to the Dishonored series, but also a major expansion of the gameplay and world that longtime fans have come to know learned to love.”

City of Gangsters is a management genre title in which players are called to control a criminal empire, starting from the bottom up to managing clandestine clubs, distilleries and bribing the police.

“Start a new criminal organization and develop a fully functional moneymaking machine. Set up illegal drug stores and illegal distilleries. Manage production chains and resource distribution. Smuggle goods from outside the city and bribe the police to turn a blind eye . Build a powerful gang and keep the competition at bay. Eliminate your rivals and control the entire city, but above all, keep making big money.”



“We are in 1920, the beginning of the era of prohibition in the United States. From one moment to the next, by amendment, the ban on a huge sector of the national economy is sanctioned: the closure of the premises that distribute substances defined as distilleries and breweries go out of business. But a new era is also dawning: the golden age of bootleggers, black markets, illegal brewing and organized crime.”

What do you think, are you satisfied with the Epic Games Store gifts of February 2, 2023? Let us know in the comments.

Also today was announced the free game of the Epic Games Store which will be available starting February 9th.