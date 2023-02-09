Epic Games has revealed what is the free game of theEpic Games Store of next week, i.e. that it will be available from February 16, 2023. Let’s talk about Warpipsa strategic game.

“Warpips is a strategy game easy to learn but very deep “tug-of-war” style. Warpips would be the result, based on tanks and napalm, of the merger of Command & Conquer and Nexus Wars! Ring out the drums of war and experience frenetic physics-based battles on the battlefield! Build your army with infantry, vehicles and airplanes. Deploy troops, call in air support and launch missiles – all without getting bored dealing with the smallest details.”

A level of Warpips

here are the Warpips recommended requirements:

Operating system: Windows 8.1/10

Processor: Intel Core i5 4690K or AMD Ryzen 7 1700

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or ATI Radeon HD 7850

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 550MB of available space

Obviously, a new free game is available today: all the details here.