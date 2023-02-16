Epic Games Store made available The free game of today’s day, February 16, 2023: as it is known by now, we are talking about Warpips, a strategic detail with a cartoonish appearance but still quite challenging. You can download it now at 17.00 on February 23, when it will be replaced by the next free game.

As usual, carry out the downloads it’s very simple: just visit the page of Warpips on the Epic Games Store and click on the “get” button, logging in with your credentials and finally follow the instructions on the screen until the operation is complete. At that point the game will become part of our library forever.

Developed by Skirmish Mode Games and published by Daedelic Entertainment, Warpips is a game strategic “easy to learn but hard to master” as reported by the developers. Here we find ourselves deploying the right combination of soldiers, tanks, helicopters and planes in a fast-paced strategic war game, in an attempt to create the best army, while also researching the right technology to destroy the enemies.

Warpips would be the result, based on tanks and napalm, of the merger of Command & Conquer and Nexus Wars! Ring out the drums of war and experience frenetic physics-based battles on the battlefield! Build your army with infantry, vehicles and airplanes. Deploy troops, call in air support and launch missiles – all without getting bored dealing with the smallest details.

The war setting is filtered through the particular cartoonish style of the game, but this does not mean that it is not a challenging strategic game: in fact, it is necessary to plan the action in the best possible way, build and manage one’s forces in the field in the best possible way in order to prevail on the opponent.