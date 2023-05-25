AND Fallout: New Vegas The free game mystery available starting today, May 25, for users of theEpic Games Store. Moreover, this is the Ultimate Edition of the Obsidian Entertainment title, which in addition to the basic experience also includes all the DLCs.

Download and install the game it’s very simple: just visit the Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition page on the Epic Games Storelog in with your credentials and click on the “get” button, then follow the instructions on the screen until the purchase is completed.

Then the title it will be part of your digital library forever and you can download and install it whenever you want. But be careful: you will only have time to carry out this procedure until 17.00 on June 1st, when the next free game will be available.

Released in 2010, Fallout: New Vegas is undoubtedly one of the most popular chapters of the action RPG series produced by Bethesda, set precisely in New Vegas: “the kind of city where you can dig your own grave before even being shot in the head and given for dead… and still things haven’t gotten really bad.”

“It’s a city of dreamers and desperadoes, slaughtered by warring factions vying for control of this desert oasis. It’s a place where the right person with the right paraphernalia can really make a name for themselves, and make more than an enemy or two along the way.” the path.”