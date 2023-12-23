Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition it's the game free today's mysterious on Epic Games Storetherefore users of the digital platform will be able to download it at no cost until 5pm tomorrow, December 24th.

This is an unexpected addition, if we think that even the infallible leaker billbil-kun had foreseen a different free game for today, December 23rd: who knows, maybe we will find that same title among the Epic Games Store gifts further on.

As usual, downloading is very simple: all you have to do is visit the Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition page on Epic Games Storelog in with your credentials and click on the “get” button.

At that point you just need to follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is complete, then the game begins it will become part of your library forever and you can download and install it whenever you want.