Fallout, Fallout 2 and Fallout Tactics are the free games of today December 22, 2022 of theEpic Games Store. These are the first three games of the famous post-apocalyptic franchise in the hands of Bethesda, at least two of which are considered great classics of computer role-playing games, still very playable today.

Epic Games Store had suggested today’s gift by adding the nuclear symbol to the gift card of the mystery game, but given the amount of titles that share it there was some confusion about it. Now we know what he was hiding.

For download we provide you with the links next to the titles of the three games, in order to make the operation easier for you. Remember that to make them yours you must have an account on the Epic Games Store without limitations.

Fallout – (Redeem and download link)

You’ve just discovered the classic post-apocalyptic RPG that revitalized the entire genre! Fallout’s SPECIAL system allows you to create incredibly diverse characters and make meaningful decisions that will make you the master of your own destiny. Explore the ravaged ruins of a Golden Age civilization. Talk, sneak or fight your way past mutants, gangsters and robotic opponents. Make the right decisions or you could be yet another victim of the Wasteland…

Fallout 2: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game – (Redeem and download link)

Fallout 2 is the sequel to the hit RPG that took the genre out of dungeons and into a dynamic retro apocalyptic future.

It’s been 80 long years since your ancestors crossed the Wasteland. In search of the Garden of Eden construction kit to save your primitive village, your path is fraught with perils such as incapacitating radiation, megalomaniacal mutants, and a constant stream of lies, deceit, and betrayal. You will have to wonder if anything good will really arise from this new world.

Using your character’s abilities and traits to survive, Fallout 2 will challenge you to stand your ground in a post-nuclear world whose future withers by the moment…

Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel – (Redeem and download link)

You are the unexpected. There are those who are born from the mud, like you. But we will turn you into steel. You will learn to bend, otherwise you will break. In these dark times, the Brotherhood (YOUR Brotherhood) is all that stands between civilization’s new flame and the beaming Wasteland.

Your weapons will not be mere tools, but friends. You’ll use your skills to inspire the outcasts and protect the weak. Whether they like it or not! Your teammates will be dearer to you…than your loved ones. And for those who survive, there will be honour, respect and spoils of war.