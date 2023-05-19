L’Epic Game Store will soon see a new program introduced, called “Epic Rewards“, which will guarantee users a 5% cashback on every purchase made. Whether it’s for i V Bucks expendable in Fortnite or for new games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivorsthis program actually leads to a discount on whatever you want to buy.

Anyone with an account onEpic Games Store will be admitted to the program, and the deposit will be made to the player’s account 14 days after the purchase, which corresponds to the maximum limit for the refund request. Clearly, this new program aims to make theEpic Games Store the most attractive platform on which to build your game library.

Epic Games right from the birth of its store it has tried to grab more users than the competition, arriving to acquire the temporary exclusivity of titles such as Control and Hitman 3, which were not made available to Steam users for at least a year after their release. However, some details are missing to be able to render Epic Games Store the most attractive platform on the market, such as the reviews written by the same users who have already purchased the title, which represent one of the best indicators that users Steam they use to figure out whether or not a certain game is worth buying. Will the creators of Fortnite to outrun the competition?