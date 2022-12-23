Epic Games Store is ready to give us a new free game for PC. Today, December 23, 2022we have a way to claim a copy of Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG.

We remind you that you can claim the game for free December 23, 2022 through theEpic Games Store or directly through the Epic Games Launcher. You have until tomorrow to add it to your library.

Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG is a “A sci-fi tactical RPG set in a dystopian scenario, where you can fight against enemies, explore the hostile wasteland, level up your character and join one of the factions of survivors cut off from the rest of society in a reduced world Enlist in one of five units of the CRONUS Corporation, each with their own characteristics, mechanics and gameplay options, and embark on a one-way journey to the Dome to recover the artifacts while avoiding radiation, anomalies and a large number of creatures with only to attack you. You’ll start from the bottom, and then become the driving force behind the past, present and future events of the disaster known as the Incident. Create, fight, negotiate: if you really want to survive you’ll need all your wits.”

THE minimum requirements of Encased are:

Operating system: WINDOWS 7, 8, 8.1, 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3.3 GHz or better, or AMD equivalent

Memory: 4GB RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660m or AMD Radeon R7 260x (2GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 20GB of available space

THE recommended requirements instead they are:

Operating system: WINDOWS 7, 8, 8.1, 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-3.7 GHz or better, or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB), or AMD RX 480 (8GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 20GB of available space

While waiting for news on tomorrow’s game, we also inform you that the free game of December 28, 2022 may already have been discovered.