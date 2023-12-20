DNF Duel and the free game of theEpic Games Store today December 20th. It's a much-loved fighting game based on the Dungeon and Fighter role-playing game. It was developed by NEOPLE, Arc System Works and EIGHTING. Naturally given as a gift it is a must.

For redeem itgo to game page on the Epic Games Store and click on the “Get” button. Then confirm your purchase by clicking on the “Place Order” button at the bottom right. Of course, to add the game to your library, where it will remain forever, you must have an active and unrestricted Epic Games Store account.