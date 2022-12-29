Dishonored: Definitive Edition and Eximius: Seize the Frontline are the free games available on Epic Games Store for today, December 29, 2022as part of the daily gift initiative that Epic Games organized again this year at Christmas.

Even for today’s game, the symbols visible on the wrapping paper that covered the title until a few minutes ago hid a rather obvious clue and in fact the fact that it was the Arkane game had already been revealed.

We are therefore dealing with Dishonored: Definitive Edition but with him also comes Eximius: Seize the Frontline, for a truly welcome double gift in this post-Christmas period.

Carry out the downloadsas usual, is very simple: just visit the free games page on the Epic Game Store, click on the Dishonored: Definitive Edition and Eximius: Seize the Frontline banner and then on the “Get” button, naturally logging into the platform with your credentials. At that point the titles will enter our library and will remain there forever.

Developed by Arkane and published by Bethesda, Dishonored: Definitive Edition is the enriched and evolved version of the original released in 2012, reworked five years later with some improvements applied to the graphics and more. It is an “immersive sim” rather than a simple first person shooter, characterized by the usual, particular style of the development team in question.

In this case we find ourselves within the particular port city of Dunwall, where the protagonist, Corvo Attano, from special protector of the empress becomes a wanted man, due to a betrayal. With the city gripped by an epidemic of plague, he finds himself forced to overthrow the order in a coup and try to save Dunwall from ruin.

The Definitive Edition also contains the various expansions released after launch, namely Dunwall City Trials, The Dagger of Dunwall, The Brigmore Witches and Void Walker’s Arsenal.

Eximius: Seize the Frontline, on the other hand, is a war-setting game that combines first-person shooter mechanics with tactics applied to clashes, thus merging real-time strategy with FPS.

EXIMIUS is a game that focuses on team combat, combining the genres of first-person shooter and real-time strategy. With this game you will be able to live an intense 5 vs. 5 multiplayer experience in which each team will have 4 officers and a commander.