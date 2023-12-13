The contents of the Historical Collection

The Destiny 2 Historical Collection includes three different expansionsnamely The Queen of Whispers, Beyond the Light and Shadowkeep, for an extremely rich and engaging gaming experience.

In The Queen of Whispers we will have the opportunity to explore the throneworld of Savathun to discover how he stole the Light, while in Beyond the Light we will travel to the frontier of Europa, collaborating with the mysterious Unknown to control a devastating new power.

Finally, Shadows from the Deep will see the arrival of a new threat coming from the shadows of the lunar surface: we will have to discover its secrets by visiting the Hive Fortress and helping Erin Mors fight the nightmares before it's too late.