Used to seeing them every week, we have practically internalized the fact that the Epic Games Store gives us one, two and even up to three games every week. However, what we may not be aware of is the sheer number of games this actually means, with over 160 million accounts currently registered on the platform.

And it is that as the company has shared in a short summary of your 2020 results, in total it They have distributed 103 free games during its final year, adding up to a total value of $ 2,407, and reaching a whopping nearly 750 million digital copies distributed. Although it is true that we would have liked to know a little more detail about this figure, especially after the enormous impact of some of the titles distributed such as GTA V, Borderlands 3 or A Total War Saga: Troy.

That said, Epic Games’ free games campaign is far from over, with the company already sharing its intention to continue to offer free weekly games throughout all of 2021, with some other special surprise.

Epic Games continues to grow at a very promising rate

Beyond all the free games, users spent over $ 700 million on the store, of which third-party games only represented 37% (with approximately 265 million), showing that the main attraction of the platform continues to be its exclusives. Although this does not mean that, among the most popular games of 2020, we see several titles from other developers who have recently joined the platform.

Thus, playing time also increased by up to 70%, reaching 5.7 billion hours of play, showing that the Epic Games Store continues to enjoy strong growth.

However, unless there is a totally unpredictable turn of the tide in the next 10 years, everything indicates that Steam will continue to have larger numbers than the Epic Games Store.. Although undoubtedly these 2020 results show that there is still room in the industry for competition to continue growing.