They are now available on Epic Games Store the free games on Thursday December 8, 2022. As announced last week, the titles in question are Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Wildcat Gun Machine.

You can redeem the free games from the Epic Games Store of the data from their dedicated pages. From here you can reach that of Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, and from here that of Wildcat Gun Machine.

Alternatively, you can launch the Epic Games launcher and access the store directly from there. You have until 4.59pm next Thursday, i.e. December 15, 2022, to claim your games. Once you do, they will be added to your library forever, with no restrictions whatsoever, just as if you had purchased them.

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected is the complete edition of the fourth chapter of the caciarona third-person open world action series by Volition which includes 25 DLCs. This time the Saints, now at the head of the United States, will have to contend with an alien invasion, which we will have to counter with off-scale powers and weapons. If you want to know more, here is our review of Saints Row 4: Re-Elected.

Now you are the president! The Saints have gone from luxury penthouses to the White House, but now Earth has been invaded and it’s up to you to save it using an arsenal of super powers and strange weapons in the wildest open-world game yet.



Enjoy the mad antics of Saints Row IV.



Super hero in command: jump from building to building, kill with thoughts, run over tanks. These are just some of the powers available. Alien Destruction Games: Wield an impressive arsenal of alien vehicles and weapons. The swelling beam, the polarizer, the disintegrator and much more. Custom Weapons, Custom Destruction: Have you customized your character and clothing? You also now have a powerful weapon customization system. Full Re-Elected: Saints Row IV: Re-Elected contains 25 DLC packs.

Saints Row IV

Wildcat Gun Machine is a dungeon crawler with bullet hell dynamics in which we will have to face hordes of bloodthirsty enemies, especially our own, relying on a vast arsenal of weapons, including a gigantic pilotable mech. According to the developers, the difficulty level of the game is geared upwards and specifically designed to offer satisfying “combat puzzles” to those looking for a challenge.

Wildcat Gun Machine is an explosive roller coaster ride! Dive into a hellish, bullet-filled dungeon crawler where you face hordes of disgusting flesh creatures with a wide variety of guns, giant mechs, and cute kittens.



Explore labyrinthine dungeons and free gigantic mechs from ancient demonic gods. Encounters with enemies are challenging and carefully designed, non-randomized, to provide you with challenging puzzle-fighting.



Upgrade equipment, exterminate enemies, die and take revenge! Over 40 types of weapons to choose from. Each has unique characteristics such as auto-aim projectiles, long-range laser beams, or shots with a huge explosive radius.

What do you think, are you satisfied with the Epic Games Store gifts on December 8, 2022? Let us know in the comments.