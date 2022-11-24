THE free games which will be available to users of theEpic Games Store from December 1, 2022 have been officially announced: it’s about Fort Triumph and RPG in a Box.

Like every Thursday, the confirmation has also arrived that today’s free game is available, namely Star Wars: Squadrons: make the downloads it’s very simple, but just click on the link for detailed instructions.

But let’s go back to today’s headlines. Fort Triumph is a turn-based strategy characterized by a fantasy setting, complete with permanent death, in which we will have to lead a group of heroes with different abilities within a series of increasingly complex missions.

The game features a full-bodied story mode, but also quick skirmishes in which we’ll be able to quickly exploit the environment around us to use its elements as weapons. We will have four factions and four classes available, and we will have to grow them so that they can express their full potential.

RPG in a Box it is instead a software that allows you to create your own RPG thanks to simple and immediate tools to use, which do not require any programming or modeling knowledge but guarantee ample possibilities for customizing projects.

Once the work is completed, we will be able to export our game in executable format for Windows, Linux or macOS and distribute it freely, allowing anyone to try it even if they don’t have the basic package.