Death Stranding and the free game mysterious available starting today on Epic Games Store: the platform had not wanted to reveal the title, and apparently there was a valid reason for such secrecy given the popularity and quality of the adventure directed by Hideo Kojima.

As usual, download and install the game it’s very simple: just visit the Death Stranding page on the Epic Games Storelog in with your credentials and click on the “get” button, then follow the instructions on the screen until the purchase is completed.

Then the title it will be part of your digital library forever and you can download and install it whenever you want. But be careful: you will only have time to carry out this procedure until 17.00 on May 25, when the next free game will be available.

Of course, in truth today’s gift is not new: Death Stranding was the free game of the Epic Game Store also last December 25: a Christmas present that the digital platform wanted to give to its users, and which in this case is repeated.

If you are one of the two or three people who still don’t know the experience developed by Hideo Kojima with Norman Reedus as the protagonist, take a look at our review of Death Stranding.