Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and the free game available on Epic Games Store for today, December 25, 2022as part of the daily gift initiative that Epic Games organized again this year at Christmas.

Also in this case, a suggestion of what it could be had popped up from the wrapping paper that “covered” the cover of the mysterious game, finally revealed, confirming one of the most accredited hypotheses among those that had previously emerged.

We are therefore dealing with Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, a really nice Christmas present for all those who do not already own the title in question.

Carry out the downloadsas usual, is very simple: just visit the free games page on the Epic Game Store, click on the Death Stranding banner and then on the “Get” button, naturally logging into the platform with your credentials. At that point the title will enter our library and will remain there forever.

The game in question needs very little introduction: it is the most recent work by Hideo Kojima, initially published on PS4 and then arrived on PC a few months later, followed by an extended Director’s Cut enriched with some contents and elements slightly different.

This is precisely the version of the game offered today to users of the Epic Games Store, therefore the improved and complete experience. Although it was met with rather mixed reviews, also given the particularity of the gaming experience, it still remains a very interesting title, one of the most notable released in the last generation of consoles.

To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of Death Stranding, also recalling that, recently, Hideo Kojima announced Death Stranding 2 with a trailer at The Game Awards 2022.