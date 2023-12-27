Punctual like a Swiss watch, Epic Games Store revealed the new free game of today: Cursed to Golf, for those who love titles that mix sport and storytelling. This is the new Christmas gift from the Epic Games store, which is offering its users one game a day.
In Cursed to Golf you take on the role of a cursed golfer who is imprisoned in golf purgatory after an incredible accident. Only by overcoming all the holes of the afterlife will he be able to come back to life and finally win the international tournament he was playing.
This is an extremely challenging title where you have to make a hole within PAR or start over every time.
The game
How to download Cursed to Golf? Visit the game page on Epic Games Store, log in with your credentials, click on the “get” button and then follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is complete. Of course, you must have an active, unrestricted account to redeem it.
For further details on the gameplay, read the review of Cursed to Golf, in which we wrote that “Cursed to Golf will make you sweat, enchanting you with its pixel art, circling you with its irony and then annihilating you with its lack of permissiveness.” Therefore, “If you want to try to dominate the cursed fields of Golf Purgatory, arm yourself with patience and time, but if you think that your life has already given you excessive stress then perhaps it is the case that you look at the original interpretation of Chuhai Labs of noble sport.”
#Epic #Games #Store #Cursed #Golf #today39s #free #game
Leave a Reply