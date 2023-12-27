Punctual like a Swiss watch, Epic Games Store revealed the new free game of today: Cursed to Golf, for those who love titles that mix sport and storytelling. This is the new Christmas gift from the Epic Games store, which is offering its users one game a day.

In Cursed to Golf you take on the role of a cursed golfer who is imprisoned in golf purgatory after an incredible accident. Only by overcoming all the holes of the afterlife will he be able to come back to life and finally win the international tournament he was playing.

This is an extremely challenging title where you have to make a hole within PAR or start over every time.