The Epic Games Store She is known for the titles that she gives away to her subscribers from time to time. According to a new leak, we could already know which one will arrive on January 19: GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

The leak comes from Billbil-Kun, a leaker known for providing information on free titles from different services. In the past, he has been spot on with his predictions, especially with his information about monthly PlayStation Plus games. So it’s quite likely that this one about GTA: The Trilogy on the Epic Games Store will come true.

If the rumors are true, then fans of the Rockstar franchise could be in for a treat. Although of course we cannot forget the controversy of this title and its large number of programming errors. Hopefully its developers have kept their promise and fixed many of these.

We recommend you: Review: ‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’ – Far From Definitive

GTA: The Trilogy, with all its controversies, would be one of the first great gifts of the Epic Games Store for 2023. If you are users of this online store and are fans of this saga, do not miss the opportunity to try this collection of some of your most loved games. Do you think the leak is true?

What is GTA: The Trilogy?

This title is a collection of the three Grand Theft Auto games that came out in the days of the PlayStation 2. This is the third installment, Vice City and San Andreas. All of them were very well received at the time and are still fun despite the passing of the years.

Source: Rockstar Games

Unfortunately this collection was plagued with various bugs and glitches upon its release. In addition to the fact that the character models underwent changes that were not to the liking of the fans. As a result of this, Rockstar Games promised to fix its errors and deliver a more dignified experience. Let’s hope its arrival on the Epic Games Store is better received than its initial release. Will they lower it?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.