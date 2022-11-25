According to a well-known leaker, the Epic Games Store You could give away daily games this holiday season. This would not be so far-fetched, as the online store has done something similar in years past. Now it would only be a matter of knowing what day they will start.

Source: Epic Games Store

The information comes from Billbil-kun. This leaker has succeeded in a series of discounts available in theyes Microsoft stores, PlayStation and Epic Games Store. So your information about it can be quite reliable. Although you always have to wait for the official announcement.

Regarding the dates on which they will give away games, Billbil-kun replied that it will be between December 15 and January 10, 2023.. This means that users of the site could end up with 27 new games in their catalog. Of course, the titles that they will give away are still unknown.

One of the characteristics for which the Epic Games Store is known is because it is very generous with its users. Since every week it gives away a couple of new games to its users. Who simply have to enter and download them. Do you really think they will give us that much at Christmas?

How can I get the games from the Epic Games Store?

If this information is true, you will surely want to get their games. To do this you simply need to make an account on the site, which is a very simple process and totally free. Just make sure your PC can run the games you’re interested in.

Even if it is not true about Christmas, you could still get a lot out of your account. Since every week the site gives away games to its followers. Also, many times they are quite good games.. Will they run to make their account?