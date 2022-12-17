Costume Quest 2 and the free game available on Epic Games Store for today, December 17, 2022within the initiative of daily gifts that Epic Games has organized also for this year in view of Christmas.

Also in this case, the leak that had already leaked in the past few hours is therefore confirmed, with the nice adventure of Double Fine which therefore represents today’s new gift, allowing everyone to launch themselves into this excellent title with a decidedly more autumnal atmosphere how Christmassy.

Carry out the downloadsas usual, is very simple: just visit the free games page on the Epic Game Store, click on the Costume Quest 2 banner and then on the “Get” button, naturally logging into the platform with your credentials. At that point the title will enter our library and will remain there forever.

So the Epic Games Store Advent Calendar continues with another title of not large dimensions but still of a certain interest, with this excellent game that mixes elements from adventure and RPG, able to demonstrate once again the originality and the brilliance of Double Fine, always working on different genres and atmospheres.

Also in this case, a considerable narrative depth is enriched by the hilarious and ironic tone of the team in question, making us the protagonists of a very particular adventure.

Costume Quest 2 stages an incredible adventure that takes place on Halloween night, when a group of kids find themselves obtaining special powers based on the use of various costumes. The game mixes adventure elements with RPG-style combat, all with a very special atmosphere, between the fairytale and the realistic.

Explore spooky timeless landscapes, don adorable new costumes that transform you into a mighty Halloween warrior, collect creepy candy stickers and use them to battle a legion of hygiene-obsessed villains.