Based on what was reported by the leaker in question, it seems that the new Epic Games Store sales, currently identified as “Holiday Sale”, therefore Christmas themed, will start on December 13, 2023 i.e. tomorrow, and will continue until January 10, 2024.

But EGS Christmas gifts?

We await Christmas gifts from the Epic Games Store

We don't know if these will be accompanied by the traditional ones daily gifts from the Store, so we are waiting for further information. In previous years, in fact, the Epic Games store gave away one game a day as a sort of “Advent Calendar” during the month of December, but there is still no news on the initiative in question for this year.

For the moment, we are still behind the standard initiative of weekly free games, of which we remember the free games available from 7 December 2023 and still downloadable and the next ones arriving on 14 December 2023.

Meanwhile, Billbil-kun has announced the next start of the Christmas sales for tomorrow, awaiting confirmation. They should concern a large number of games, but among these, according to the leaker, Alan Wake 2 stands out.

The Remedy game can be purchased with a 20% discount, which will bring the price at 39.99 euros for the standard version and at 55.99 euros for the Deluxe Edition version. Other titles included in the discounts are Assassin's Creed Mirage, EA Sports FC 24, GhostRunner 2, Mortal Kombat 1, Hi-Fi Rush, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and The Last of Us Part I, among many.